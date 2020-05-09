LCDR Robert J. Born, USN (Ret), 97, of Wyomissing passed away May 9, 2020 from COVID-19 at The Highlands. He was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Mary June in 2000. Born in Detroit in 1922, at age 11 Robert used money from his paper route to pay a barnstormer $1 to take him on his 1 st flight – sealing his love for flying and leading to a 20 year career as a Naval Aviator piloting more than 30 types of aircraft including giant airships and free balloons. One week after Pearl Harbor, he was sworn in as a Navy Aviation Cadet learning to fly in fabric covered biplanes. During WW II he served in South Pacific flying F4 Wildcats, F6 Hellcats and SB2C Helldivers off Saipan and OS2U Kingfisher off USS Cleveland. He was on Tinian when USS Indianapolis delivered the atomic bombs for the Enola Gay and he sailed into Japan as part of the initial occupation force. Robert later served as a flight instructor at USNA, piloted airships and P-2V Neptunes on ASW patrols over North Atlantic, flew EC-121 Warning Star on Airborne Early Warning missions above the Arctic Circle, piloted manned weather balloons during the infancy of military Aerology; flew SAR aircraft from Kwajalein and over-flights of Pacific Proving Grounds to measure the effects of nuclear testing. In Nov 1963, Robert retired to Wyomissing. He became a financial planner and was very active in community serving as Asst Scoutmaster for 15 years, President of local Kiwanis and Co-Chairman of Holy Name HS 1st Extravaganza event. Robert is survived by 5 children, Catherine (Born) Lathbury (Steve); Tim (Dana); Chris (Susan); Robert (Angela) and Sister Susan Mary Born, IHM; 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and sister Carita Hodson. Burial will be at Gethsemane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters IHM (VMHS), 1 Our Lady Circle, Malvern, Pa 19355. To express condolences and for further details refer to the on-line obituary at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 9 to May 10, 2020.