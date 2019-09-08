|
Robert P. Borzomati, 74, of Shartlesville, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, in Penn State Health St. Joseph.
He was the loving husband of MaryAnn T. (Rampone) Borzomati. Born in Brooklyn, New York, he was the son of the late Frank
J. and Grace J. (Bologna) Borzomati. Bob graduated from St. Catherine's High School, Brooklyn; Rockland County
Community College, and Orange County Community
College, where he was on the Dean's List.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Bob worked for Ford Corporation for ten years in Mahwah, New Jersey, and from then on became a guru on cars and repairing them. He then went to work for Wakefern Food Corporation for thirty years as a system analyst/manager of many tasks but mainly the "computer man." Bob was transferred to the Breinigsville branch in 2005, and
subsequently moved to Shartlesville. After retiring in 2011, he began to work on the hobbies he loved so dearly and to spend time with his wife, MaryAnn, and share many of his ideas for housing projects, gardening and outside work which was his joy in life.
Bob was a fond lover of saltwater fish and aquariums. He was an avid "newsbound buff," researching everything he read until he believed it was factual. He was a very cautious man in all he did to make sure it was correct. All those who knew Bob, knew he was a man who had determination, compassion and commitment no matter what the task. Bob was known on the block as the "Guru Computer Man" and "Mr. Fix It." A pastime for Bob was target shooting, working on his cars and truck, all electronics and his 50
gallon salt water aquarium.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Robert (Robbie) Borzomati, Las Vegas, Nev.; and Sarah (Borzomati) Taylor, Connecticut; two grandchildren, Isaac and Shanlei; one sister, Fran Heid, East Berlin; and many nieces and nephews. Bob will be missed by his furry
companions, Gigi and Buddy.
Services will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m., from
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. A viewing will be held in the funeral home
Friday, 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private in
Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery, Abbottstown, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the , P.O. Box 14301,
Cincinnati, OH 45250 or Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Rd., Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910.
For online condolences, please visit,
www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.