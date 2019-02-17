Robert L. Brinker, 69, of Cumru

Township, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

He was the husband of Kimberly J. (Evans) Brinker. Born in Philadelphia,

Robert was the son of the late Robert O. and Lois M. Brinker. He received a bachelor's degree in civil

engineering from The Pennsylvania State University and was a civil engineer at Systems Design Engineering,

Bernville, for 20 years, retiring in 2011.

Robert is survived by his son, Erin M., husband of Karen M., of Sinking Spring; and 2 beautiful grandchildren, Chase W. and Ella F.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Lois R.

Robert was happiest with his "dear" and being with his family whether it was celebrating birthdays, enjoying

vacations at the family shore house or a simple quiet

evening at home. Robert was an amazing, caring and devoted husband, a role model for his son and grandchildren and true inspiration for anyone who knew him.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 129 East Lancaster Ave., Shillington, Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.

Reverend Mike Snedeker will officiate. The family will

receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Homes &

Cremation Services, Tuesday from 1:00-3:00 p.m.

