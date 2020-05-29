Robert D. Brok, 98, of Reading, passed away May 29, 2020. He was born on September 21, 1921 in Reading, PA, the youngest son of Ervin and Ella (Schwerin) Brok. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of sixty-six years F. Doris (Safir) Brok, his brother Ralph Brok and his sister Leah Brok Levin. He is survived by his son Glenn Brok and his wife Becky of Centerport, PA: his daughter Stef Brok and her husband Phil Yoder of Stonetown, PA: granddaughters Sarah Estrada and her husband Carlos, and Samantha Potts and her husband Derrick. He is also survived by his great-grandsons Ethan and Eber Estrada. Following graduation from Reading High School, he attended and graduated from the Casey Jones School of Aeronautics in Newark, New Jersey where his love of aircraft grew. Bob served in the United States Navy as an Aviation Machinist’s Mate in Memphis during WWII, working on the engines of various types of aircraft. It was there that he boxed and held the title of the Undefeated Light Heavyweight Champion. He also played water polo while attaining the status of Section Leader at the Naval Air Force Ground School. After proudly serving his country, he entered the world of business, taking over the family business with his brother. Together, he and Ralph expanded Brok Housewares, Inc. to a point where they employed nearly fifty salesmen, office and warehouse staff. After selling the family business in 1984, he and his family enjoyed traveling with a carnival for twenty-one summers hawking computer portraits on T-shirts, posters, key chains, etc. Bob and Doris traveled extensively throughout the world and took pleasure in observing the different customs of each country. Together they rode motorcycles, flew airplanes and gliders, went scuba diving, played tennis and racquetball and camped with their family. Whether participating in the sport or teaching young men, he enjoyed being involved in all aspects of boxing. Bob was an avid volleyball player, rode horses with his children and kayaked well into his 90’s. For his 95th birthday he rented an airplane and took it out for a “test flight”. He loved to read and he wrote humorous poetry for all occasions. As a history buff, he could relate noteworthy stories from all past eras. He would give interesting history lessons whenever there was a lull in conversation and would joke that he knew so much because he lived through most of it. Bob was active in Service Merchandisers of America, holding the position of Board Member. For many years he was President and Master of Ceremonies of the Reading High Alumni Association and he was a Board Member and President of the Torch Club of Reading. He was president of the Exeter PTA for a few years and acted in several of their musical productions. Bob was a committed member of the Underwater Rescue and Recovery Team for the Reading Fire Company. Bob was the patriarch of his family, beloved for his remarkable sense of humor and his logistical mind. He would always put his family first, proving he was the very best husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was the guy everybody wanted as their dad because he was fun, inventive and very cool. We were blessed to have shared our lives with such a wonderful man. Forever in the hearts of his loving family.



