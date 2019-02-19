Robert J. Bubel, 79 years of age, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at home while in the care of his family.

A lifelong resident of Brockton, Robert was predeceased by his wife of fifty-two years, Mary Elizabeth (Curry) Bubel, on

October 9, 2014. Survived by his son, Peter J. and his

companion, Stephanie Burns, of Reading; his beloved, granddaughters, Nina and Alyssa.

Born in Brockton, the son of the late Peter and Elizabeth (Piller) Bubel, he was also predeceased by his sister, Regina Bowers.

He is also survived by brothers-in-law, sister-in-law,

nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and honorary family members he kept close in his heart.

A graduate of Blythe Township High School, Bob served honorably in the United States Army. He retired from Dana Corporation, Reading, Pa., and was a member of Holy Cross R.C.C. of New Philadelphia.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. from Holy Cross R.C.C., 99

Valley St., New Philadelphia, PA 17959; Rev. Ronald I. Minner to celebrate. Friends may call in church from 9:30 a.m. until time of worship. Interment with Military Honors at St. Bartholomew's R.C.C. Cemetery, Brockton, Pa.

Memorials in his name to National Centre for Padre Pio, Inc., 111 Barto Road, P.O. Box 206, Barto, PA 19504.

Condolences or a fond memory of Bob can be expressed by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.



