Robert A. Buffum, 74, of Kutztown, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019, in his residence.

He was the husband of Joann W. (Williams) Buffum. Born in Syracuse, N.Y., Robert was a son of the late Walter R. and Mildred S. (Sherman) Buffum. Robert worked as an insurance claims adjuster for several companies

throughout his career. He honorably and faithfully served his country in the United States Navy.

In addition to his wife, Joann, Robert is survived by his two sons, Richard W. Buffum, Bethlehem; and Kenneth B. Buffum, and his wife, Lindsey, Frederick, Md.; grand-daughter, Paige C. Buffum; and one sister.

Along with his parents, he was predeceased by eight siblings.

Services for Robert will be held privately by his family.

The family requests contributions be made in Robert's memory to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh Street, Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103 for their care during

Robert's illness, or The Sanctuary at Haafsville, 901 Nestle Way, Breinigsville, PA 18031, for Robert's love of animals.

Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.



