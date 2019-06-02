Robert Buffum

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Buffum.
Service Information
Ludwick Funeral Homes
333 Greenwich Street
Kutztown, PA
19530 0292
(610)-683-8111
Obituary
Send Flowers


Robert A. Buffum, 74, of Kutztown, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019, in his residence.

He was the husband of Joann W. (Williams) Buffum. Born in Syracuse, N.Y., Robert was a son of the late Walter R. and Mildred S. (Sherman) Buffum. Robert worked as an insurance claims adjuster for several companies

throughout his career. He honorably and faithfully served his country in the United States Navy.

In addition to his wife, Joann, Robert is survived by his two sons, Richard W. Buffum, Bethlehem; and Kenneth B. Buffum, and his wife, Lindsey, Frederick, Md.; grand-daughter, Paige C. Buffum; and one sister.

Along with his parents, he was predeceased by eight siblings.

Services for Robert will be held privately by his family.

The family requests contributions be made in Robert's memory to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh Street, Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103 for their care during

Robert's illness, or The Sanctuary at Haafsville, 901 Nestle Way, Breinigsville, PA 18031, for Robert's love of animals.

Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on June 2, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.