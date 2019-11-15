|
Robert W. Bungarz Jr., 55, of Tilden Twp., passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019, in Lehigh Valley Hospital- Cedar Crest. He was the best friend and husband of Jackie L. (Yocum) Bungarz. They were married May 15, 1992 and celebrated 27 years of marriage. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of Jessie K. (Wallace) Bungarz, Hamburg, and the late Robert W. Bungarz. He graduated from Fort Hamilton High School, Brooklyn, in 1981. Bob was a self-employed musician and also had his own recording studio and was a composer. He enjoyed playing the guitar. Bob enjoyed trains, fireworks and always wanted to have a good time. He always had a joke and was a great Opa. He loved his family. Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter, Rheannon S. (Boyer) McClintic, wife of Jeremy R., Lehighton; four grandchildren: Abygail, Camille, Lincoln and Vonn; a brother, William R. Bungarz, husband of Linda, Staten Island; two sisters, Cathy M. Bungarz, Hamburg; and Linda C. Bungarz, Strausstown. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law: Linda, Jodi, Lori and Irene; brother-in-law, Randy, husband of Laurie; his nieces and nephews: Kenneth Jr., David, Robert, Jason, Kristine, Kyle, Chase, Tyler, Chae, Seth, Mandi and Brittany. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Steven F. and Kenneth C. Bungarz. Funeral Services will be held Monday, November 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 65 S 4th Street Hamburg, PA 19526 (off-street parking in rear). Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tilden Twp. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. ,in the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019