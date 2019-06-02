Robert L. Burnish, 80, of Fleetwood, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Penn State Health-St. Joseph. He was the beloved husband of Yung Sun (Sim) Burnish, with whom he shared 50 years of marriage. Born in

Reading, he was the son of the late Lewis J. and Mildred M. (Prezepuria) Burnish. Robert was a graduate of Reading High School Class of 1956. He served proudly in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter,

Deborah K. Burnish, of Fleetwood; brothers, Roger A.

Burnish, of Reading; Glenn A. Burnish, of Reading; Brian J. Burnish, of Maryland; and Craig F. Burnish, of

Morgantown. Robert was predeceased by his brother,

Marshall R. Burnish.

Funeral service will be held at Bean Funeral Home, N. 16th & Rockland Streets, Reading, PA 19604 on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 10:00 .m. Reverend Paul Jones will be

officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive family and friends from 9:00am-10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the

, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka,

Kansas 66675-8517.

Online condolences may be made to

www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



