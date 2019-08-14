|
Robert G. Button, 90, flew west peacefully on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from his
Reading home.
He had a good long life as a national award-winning writer, journalist,
photographer, soldier, pilot and damn good story teller and NASA's "Voice of Gemini." Born in Bronx, N.Y., he was the son of the late Clarence and Ruth (Watson) Button. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Regina Ortenzi Button who cared for him with love and grace at home in his final months.
Bob was a published author since age of 12, writing for daily newspapers, international news syndicates, national magazines, aviation and space websites, and most recently for Wyomissing Neighbors magazine and his blog www.geezerairlines.com. In the sixties he was a
documentary film writer and director, mostly about
America's space programs, garnering such honors as an Academy Award nomination.
Button joined NASA in 1960 as a public affairs officer during Mercury, Gemini and Apollo man-in-space
programs. He broadcast from Mission Control Center in Houston during missions, earning the title, "The Voice of Gemini." Button was the astronauts' spokesman and served as moderator at their press conferences. Some became very close friends, especially Neil Armstrong, flying often with Bob in his private aircraft.
Button served in all four military branches, beginning at age 16, with U.S. Navy during World War II. A Purple Heart Army Veteran of the Korean War, he fought at the battles of Pork Chop Hill and Heartbreak Ridge. As Marine
sergeant, Button taught close combat and long-range
patrolling, earning Leatherneck Magazine's USMC
Instructor of the Year Award in 1957. Army Special Forces (Green Berets) recruited him as a Sergeant Major, training men for deep penetration long-range patrols during the Vietnam War. He retired from the Army in 1989 as an
Infantry Sergeant Major earning the Legion of Merit
Medal. At age of 70, Button flew search and rescue missions for U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary for 10 years. His flying over half a century earned him the FAA's highest honor, The Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award. He was a member of Quiet Birdmen Reading Hangar since moving to Reading, Pa.
In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his children from first marriage: Bob Jr., husband of Cynthia; daughters Joyce and Carol; as well as three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren and his loving Bichon Frise, RowdyBear.
A visitation will be held Friday, August 16, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading. Burial with military honors will be announced at a later date at Arlington
National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's honor may be made to Veterans Making a Difference, 645 N. 6th Street,
Reading, PA 19601 or to Delaware Valley Bichon Rescue, 711 Chapel Road, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077.
The Button family would like to thank the fantastic caregivers at Heartland Hospice, especially his favorite aides and nurses, you know who you are. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.