Robert C. “Brownie” Brown Robert C. “Brownie” Brown, 86, of Denver, Pennsylvania, passed away on June 15th, 2020. He was the loving husband of Charlotte (Hoshour) Brown. They celebrated their 54th Wedding Anniversary on March 7, 2020. Born March 7, 1934, in Reading, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Grover J. Brown Sr. and Bessie Maude (Hill) Brown. Robert served in the United States Marine Corp as an Automotive Mechanic from 1954-1962. He was a veteran of the Korean War and was awarded the National Defense Medal. In his spare time, he enjoyed classic western movies featuring John Wayne and Jimmy Stewart, watching the Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Steelers, and spending time with his grandchildren. Surviving, in addition to his wife, is his Daughter, Pamela J. Patrick, East Earl; his Son Timothy K. Brown, Denver, PA; two grandchildren: Derrick J. Good and Kristen N. Brown, and two great-grandchildren, Riley and Declan. Robert was the remainder of 13 siblings. He was predeceased by sisters, Lillian, Sarah and Ellen; brothers: Donald Sr., Richard, Carl, Edward, Grover Jr., Lawrence, Joseph, Kenneth and George. A Visitation will be held Fri., June 19th from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a Celebration of Life service to begin at 6:00 p.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Road, Reamstown, PA 17567. www.goodfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Robert C. Brown to the Wounded Warrior Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org or Paralyzed Veterans of America at PVA.org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">PVA.org.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
