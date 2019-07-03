Robert L. Conrad, 76, of Kutztown, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Lehigh Valley Hospital.

He was the husband of Peggyann

(Brensinger) Conrad. They celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary in September. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Lloyd R. and Mary Ellen (Reinert) Conrad.

Bob worked for Wissahickon Bottle works for 14 years before retiring in 2005. Prior he worked for Caloric

Corporation for over 14 years. He was a lifetime member of Alburtis Nimrods Association.

Survivors: wife; sisters-in-law, Lisa Brensinger, Sylvia Conrad, Carol Eck and her husband, Donald; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; great-great-nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brother, Richard.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Schmoyer Funeral Home, 8926 Brookdale Rd.,

Breinigsville. A calling hour will begin at 9:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Robert's memory may be made to , 3893 Adler Place #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017



