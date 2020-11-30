1/1
Robert Crouse
Robert E. Crouse, 87, of Leesport, PA and formerly of Denver, PA, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Laurel Center in Hamburg, PA. Robert was born in West Cocalico Township on April 3, 1933, son of the late Carrie Reich. He graduated from the Denver High School in 1951 and worked for Maier’s Bakery for 37 years, retiring in 1996. He was a member of Epler’s United Church of Christ in Leesport, PA. Robert served on the board of directors at the Ephrata Community Hospital and the Lancaster County Council of Churches. He was a member and past president of the Reinholds Lions Club, member and past Fire Chief of the Reinholds Fire Company, and Justice of the Peace. Robert was a 32nd Degree Mason and member of the Ephrata Blue Lodge #665 F&AM, Reading Consistory, Rajah Shrine, Scottish Rite, and the Lancaster County, Schuylkill, and Brandywine Shrine Clubs. He also served as Transportation Coordinator for Shriners Hospitals and was a member of the Tall Cedars of Lebanon – Lancaster Forest No. 27. He is survived by his companion of 16 years, Linda J. Heck; daughter, Paula F. (John) Schrecengost; two granddaughters: Kate (CJ) Maywell and Rachel Anderson; one brother: John (Estella) Reich; and one sister: Judy Hibshman. In addition to his mother, Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Sara Lied Crouse and daughter, Penelope. Friends will be received at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St. Ephrata, PA 17522 on Saturday, December 5 from 10 – 11 a.m. Due to the COVID-19 indoor gathering limit of 25 persons, guests are kindly asked to keep visit time with the family brief. Guests are also asked to wear masks and follow CDC Social Distancing Guidelines. Funeral services will be held privately. A livestream of the service will be available at https://www.facebook.com/274541522349/live/ In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Shreiners Hospitals for Children https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/ or, to Epler’s UCC https://www.eplerschurch.org/ gravenorhomeforfunerals.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
