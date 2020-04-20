|
|
Robert D. Hollinger Robert (Bob) Hollinger, 91, of Reading, PA died peacefully on April 18, 2020 at Whitehall Manor where he had resided for several years. He was the loving husband of JoAnne (Nester) who predeceased him on February 16, 2010. They were married for 58 years. Born in Hyde Park, PA, Bob was the son of the late William and Rachel (Seyler) Hollinger. A 1946 graduate of Muhlenberg High School, Bob played on their championship baseball team, was a member of the National Honor Society, and played the violin. While still in school, he volunteered with the United States Merchant Marines. As a result of this experience, Bob proudly enlisted with the United States Marine Corps. He bravely served his country during World War II in the European Theater and completed his tour of duty in Italy. Bob was very active in his church over the years. He served as a Sunday School teacher and a Church Council member of the Lutheran Church in America for 12 years. He and his wife were members of the Church of the Brethren, Wyomissing. Mr. Hollinger was also active in his West Reading community as a Board Member, as President of the Lions Club and playground association. Bob’s career path began and ended in the insurance business. As a young man
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020