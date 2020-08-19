Robert Daniel Bailey, Jr. Robert Daniel Bailey, Jr., 88, of Douglassville, passed away Sunday August 16, 2020 at the Lebanon VA. He is survived by his loving wife, Clara Jean (Stamm) Bailey. He also leaves behind his three children; Michael and his wife Charlene Bailey, Dianna and her husband Robert Reeser, Steven and his wife Laurie Bailey, brother, Richard Bailey, sister, Phyllis Schollenberger, and 4 grandchildren; Jessica Bailey, twins John Taormina and Christie Taormina, and Matthew Bailey. Robert was born in Hamburg, PA., on January 1, 1932 a son of the late Robert D. Sr., and Ruth (Kuhn) Bailey. Robert served his country with his career of over 20 years in the U.S. Army and is veteran of the Korean War where he earned several medals including the Combat Infantry Badge, the Bronze Star, two Purple Hearts and the Korean Service Medal. He then continued his employment with the U.S. Postal service as a letter carrier for over 20 years. Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors
