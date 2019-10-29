Home

Robert N. Darkes Robert N. Darkes, 66, of Womelsdorf, died Saturday, October 26, 2019. He was the husband of Rosemary M. (Evangelista) Darkes. They celebrated their 45th anniversary on May 11, 2019. Born in Lebanon on April 16, 1953, he was a son of the late Mary E. (Bennetch) and Earnest H. Darkes. Robert was a 1971 Graduate of Conrad Weiser High School and retired as a meat cutter at Redner’s Warehouse Markets for after 24 years. He was a member of Faith Community Church, Richland and former member of Single Action Shooting (SAS) Association. He enjoyed western movies, hunting and fishing. In additon to his wife, Robert is survived by a son, Matthew A. Darkes, of Fredericksburg; sister, Jayne, wife of Robert Lester, of Doylestown; brothers, David, husband of Joy Darkes, of Stouchsburg and Brook, husband of Melodie Darkes, of Richland; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter Nicole Lynn Darkes. Memorial Service will be held, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Grose Funeral Home, Inc., 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown. Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to, , call 1-800-227-2345 or visit online . GroseFH.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
