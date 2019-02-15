Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Deisher.

Robert Lee Deisher, 75, of Temple, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family in the early hours of Wednesday, February 13, 2019.

He was the loving husband of Leanda

Marie (Moyer) Deisher. The couple wed May 6, 1978, in Reading and shared 40 years of marriage.

Born in Reading on March 17, 1943, Robert was a son of the late Harold and Blanche (Deppen) Deisher.

He was employed with Cobra Anchors Corp., in Temple, and the former Paper Mill in Temple. Lastly, he was

employed for several years as a security guard with Boscov's before he retired.

He enjoyed watching the races at Fairgrounds track and was a huge NASCAR and Indy-car fan. He enjoyed playing Pinochle and sitting on the porch of his house and grilling. He took pleasure in doing the yard work and he was very proud of its appearance. Robert also liked to search for used cars to find the best deals in the best condition. But mostly, Robert was a homebody who cherished his family and loved to spend time with his three grandsons.

Surviving is his devoted wife, Leanda M. (Moyer)

Deisher, of Temple; a son, Michael Deisher and his wife, Jennifer, of Blandon; two daughters, Diane (Deisher) Stolz and her husband, Chris, of Lancaster, and Leann (Deisher) Case, of Dallas, Texas; five grandchildren, Tyler, Brendan, Nathan, Zachary and Allison; and a brother, Eugene

Deisher and his wife, Jo, of Hellertown.

In addition to his parents, Robert is predeceased by a

sister, Faye (Deisher) Meeks.

A memorial service will be Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at 12 p.m. in Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reading, PA 19606. A gathering will be in the funeral home Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Robert will be inurned in the Cremation Gardens in Forest Hills

Memorial Park, Reading.

Memorial donations can be made in memory of Robert to Tower Health at Home-Hospice, 1170 Berkshire Blvd., Wyomissing, PA 19610.

At Robert's request, casual attire is required.

Fond memories and online condolences can be shared at www.AumansInc.com.



