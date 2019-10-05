|
Robert Anthony Denby Dr. Robert Anthony Denby, M.D., 87, of Berks County, died on October 3, 2019, at home with his loving wife. He was the husband of Linda (Caron) Denby. They married on September 21, 1996. Born in Luzerne, Pa., he was the son of the late Adam and Ann Marie (Danko) Denby. He was a 1951 graduate of Berwick High School. He earned a B.S. degree at Johns Hopkins University in 1955, and a doctorate of medicine from Temple University School of Medicine in 1959. After graduation, Dr. Denby completed his residency in Mount Claire, New Jersey, in 1960. He then joined the U.S. Navy as a medical officer and later retired as a Lieutenant Commander. Dr. Denby practiced medicine for over 50 years and was an old-fashioned caring doctor who still made house calls until his retirement in 2006. Dr. Denby was the first medical director of Chit Chat Farms, which is now Caron Treatment Centers. In the early days of treating those suffering from addiction, he provided detox and medical care to patients and staff at Chit Chat Farms for free. His work as a physician in treating those suffering from addiction was pioneering. He believed, as did Dick Caron, that addiction was a disease and not a moral failing. He enjoyed traveling, gardening, was an avid stamp collector and poker player and watching the Philadelphia sports teams. He was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church. Dr. Denby is survived by six children: Debbie D. Denby, Robert A. Denby Jr., Michael D. Denby (Cindy), Susan D. Karabin (Steve), Jamie M. Caron (Jennifer) and Christina Caron-Moroney (Brandon); seven grandchildren: April Craddock (Todd), Amber Morehead (Joey), Emily Denby, Mackenzie Caron, Camryn Caron, William Anthony Moroney and Isabella Moroney; as well as five great-grandchildren: Madison, Morgan, Brooke, Jaize and Elly. Dr. Denby was predeceased by his first wife Elsie L. Denby. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on November 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church, 2810 St. Albans Dr., Sinking Spring, PA 19608. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Caron Treatment Centers. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019