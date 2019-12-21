|
To a courageous and tenacious man who fought a good fight. Robert H. Dietrich, 85, of Berks County, PA has passed away peacefully at home on December 18, 2019. Robert was born and raised in the Berks County, PA to the late Walter and Emma Dietrich. Robert received his dual bachelors’ degrees in Bsc. Electrical Engineering and BA Liberal Arts from the Lehigh University. Upon his graduation in 1957, he was scouted by IBM and had worked for them as a computer architect until his retirement after 36 years. He was one of the architects involved in the development of the IBM OS 360 Operating System, with patent to his credit. Robert’s passion for the world of finance and economy has led him to Pace University and Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania to get matriculated after his retirement. As an avid observer of the financial markets, keeping abreast of everyday news had been the most fulfilling part of his daily routine. Robert had also enjoyed remodeling classic cars and he had restored an old house built in the 1700s single handedly. Robert will always be remembered by those who know him as someone who was most willing to help others succeed in life, a man who cared for the welfare of others, and a man with great integrity and commitment to promises made. Robert had been a filial, loving son who took great care of his mother, Emma, until her passing. To his wife, Robert was a loving husband and he will always be a beacon to her to continue to live a worthy and meaningful life. Robert is survived by his wife, Swee Sun Dietrich, his brother, David Dietrich and nephews, Brian Dietrich and David Dietrich II and a niece, Sheila Mulhearn. He was predeceased by his sister, Marlene Dietrich. A funeral service will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 South 4th St., Hamburg. Burial will follow in St. Luke’s Cemetery, Shoemakersville. Officiating is Monte Schroeder. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service in the funeral home from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019