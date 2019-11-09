Home

Robert E. Byerly, 82, of Boyertown, passed away Friday, November 8, at his residence, of natural causes. Robert was born in Reading, Pa., on August 18, 1937, a son of the late Arlene A (Rissmiller) and Elmer M Byerly. After high school, he served in the U.S. Navy in the Vietnam War, and retired after 20 years of service, four of which were in the Marine Corps. Robert is survived by two sisters, Marilyn F. Keller, wife of Lou Keller, of Exeter Township, and Janice J., wife of Frank Augustine, of Florida; along with a brother, Richard E. Byerly, husband of Pat Byerly, of Reading. He was predeceased by two brothers, Donald and Thomas Byerly; and two sisters, Virginia Sell and Fay Peco. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Veteran’s Making a Difference 2412 Spring St West Lawn, PA 19609. Interment with full military honors will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park Exeter Township, Pa. Check our website for date and times after Monday. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., a Berks County Veteran Funeral Home, 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
