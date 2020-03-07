|
Robert E. Manley, Sr., 86 of Reading passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 in his residence with his loving daughter Sharon and son in law Stephen by his side. His wife Rose M. (Ready) Manley passed away on May 22, 2006. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late William L. and Mamie (Mintzer) Manley. He was an Army Korean War veteran and loved drawing, especially animals. He was employed for many years with the City of Reading Water Authority until retiring. In addition to his daughter Sharon and son in law Stephen, he is survived by a daughter Cynthia, wife of Bruce Dubouckey of Ohio and a son Robert E. Manley, Jr. of Minnesota. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 2 great great granddaughters. He was predeceased by 3 brothers and one sister. Services will be held in Theo. C. Auman, Inc. Funeral Home, 247 Penn Street, Reading on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Friends and family may view from 11:00-12:00. Interment will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 2201 Ridgewood Road, Suite 180, Wyomissing, Pa. 19610.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020