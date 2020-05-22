Robert G. Eckroth, 89, of Alsace Township, passed away on May 20, 2020 at 11:47 AM in the emergency room of the Reading Hospital. He was the loving husband for 69 years to Kathryn L. (Dease) Eckroth. Born in Mohnton, he was a son of the of the late Raymond S. & Florence (Grebe) Eckroth. Bob was a tire builder and later supervisor for Firestone Tire & Rubber, retiring in 1980 after 28 ½ years. After retirement, Bob worked at Oley Valley Schools, Alsace Elementary School as a custodian. He served his country during the Koran War in the U.S. Navy. A member of Zion Spies Lutheran Church and a 1949 graduate of Muhlenberg High School, Bob was very active in the Masonic Fraternity. He was a member of Reading Lodge No. 549 F&AM, Valley of Reading, and Rajah Shrine. At Rajah, Bob was a member of the Reception unit and Hospital Service. Bob was most proud of the fact that he made 330 trips taking children to the Shriner’s Hospital in Philadelphia. He was also a past president of Goodwill Fire Company, Hyde Park. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons – James A. husband of Debra Eckroth, Wyomissing, Scott M. husband of Catherine Eckroth, Riverview Park, His sister – Shirley Holzinger, Sinking Spring, 8 Grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson. He was predeceased by his son – Kenneth R. Eckroth, who passed on January 16, 1998. Funeral services will be webcast on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Log onto www.kleefuneralhome.com and go to Robert G. Eckroth obituary, click on the webcast icon. Entombment will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum, Reiffton. Please honor Bob my making a contribution in his name to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, c/o Rajah Shriners, P.O. Box 40, Blandon, PA 19510. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington is assisting the Eckroth family. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 22 to May 24, 2020.