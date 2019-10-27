Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 372-1624
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Erb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Erb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Erb Obituary
Robert P. Erb Sr., 68, of West Lawn, passed away Saturday, October 26, at Penn State- St. Joseph Medical Center, Reading. Robert was born in Reading, on March 13, 1951, a son of the late Margaret A. (Thompson) and Clarence Erb. He was the husband of Susan E. (Burritt) Erb. Mr. Erb graduated from Reading High School in 1970. He worked as a machine operator at Metropolitan Steel, Sinking Spring. He previously worked for Firestone Tire and Rubber, as a tire builder, Pottstown. He was a member of Wyomissing Fire Company Social Club and West Lawn Quoiting Club. Robert is survived by a daughter, Amy S., wife of Recep Celikay, of Brookfield, Wis.; and a son, Robert P Erb Jr., of Reading; two sisters, Patricia A. Welgoss, of Havertown; and Gloria A. Boyer, of Mt. Penn. He is also survived by grandsons, Theodore R. and Benjamin R. Celikay; and step-grandson, Dominic Perch; he is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded in death by a sister, Carol A. Matus. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, October 31, at the Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading. Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now