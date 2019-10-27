|
|
Robert P. Erb Sr., 68, of West Lawn, passed away Saturday, October 26, at Penn State- St. Joseph Medical Center, Reading. Robert was born in Reading, on March 13, 1951, a son of the late Margaret A. (Thompson) and Clarence Erb. He was the husband of Susan E. (Burritt) Erb. Mr. Erb graduated from Reading High School in 1970. He worked as a machine operator at Metropolitan Steel, Sinking Spring. He previously worked for Firestone Tire and Rubber, as a tire builder, Pottstown. He was a member of Wyomissing Fire Company Social Club and West Lawn Quoiting Club. Robert is survived by a daughter, Amy S., wife of Recep Celikay, of Brookfield, Wis.; and a son, Robert P Erb Jr., of Reading; two sisters, Patricia A. Welgoss, of Havertown; and Gloria A. Boyer, of Mt. Penn. He is also survived by grandsons, Theodore R. and Benjamin R. Celikay; and step-grandson, Dominic Perch; he is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded in death by a sister, Carol A. Matus. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, October 31, at the Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading. Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019