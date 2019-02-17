Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Eroh.

Robert Richard Eroh, 68, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away peacefully

Thursday, February 14, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.

He was the loving husband of Margaret "Peg" (Foran) Eroh, celebrating 47 years of marriage together. Born in Tamaqua, he was a son of the late Marlin and Mary (Arcaro) Eroh.

Bob was a proud Penn State alum, earning his B.A. degree in business/finance. He had an extremely successful career in sales and was highly regarded within the copper

manufacturing industry. Sadly, he was just beginning to

celebrate his retirement.

Family always came first to Bob and he particularly

adored his grandchildren and great-granddaughter. He and Peg enjoyed traveling the world together exploring places like Ireland, Spain and Hawaii, but also cherishing family trips to Disney World. An avid reader, Bob thoroughly

enjoyed quiet times with a good book and a great cigar.

In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by three children: Kathleen Eroh, Wyomissing; Jonathan Keith Eroh,

husband of Stephanie Fry, Williamsport; and Kimberly Eroh Rozetar, wife of Richard Rozetar, Wernersville. Seven grandchildren: Alec, Shane, Dakota, Logan, Gianna, Noah and Ethan; and one great-granddaughter, Adalynn Rose,

also survive him.

A celebration of Bob's life will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading. Viewing will be held Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the

funeral home. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's honor may be made to Lymphoma Research at www.americancancerfund.org, or to St. Jude's Hospital at .

Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



