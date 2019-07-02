Robert Alan "Bobby" Evans, 63, of Exeter Twp., Berks Co., passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019.

He was the husband of Beth A. (Kopcik) Evans. Born in Reading on December 13, 1955, he was a son of the late Robert C. and Dorothy E. (Reider) Evans.

He was employed with Innovative Machining Technology Inc. in Boyertown as the quality manager. He was previously employed in the Quality Department of the Polymer

Corporation, Reading, and Bassett Industries Inc., in Pottstown. He was a graduate of Exeter Township High School.

Bobby was a life active member and former president of the Reading Motorcycle Club, a member of the Benevolent Motorcyclist Association and the American Motorcyclist Association. He was a member of the Buckskin Hunting Camp, Morris, Tioga County, a member of the Oley Fire Company, Reiffton Fire Company, Neversink Gun Club, Reading Company Booster Club and Arnot Sportsman's Association. Bobby was also a member of the former

G-Town Truckers Van Club and a long -time member and former president of the Lower Berks County Pool League. He played in various other local pool leagues and played fast pitch softball for Pricetown, the Cabaret Inn and Fleetwood Chiropractic teams in Southern Berks Softball League. Bobby was a great friend to many. He will be sadly missed.

In addition to his wife, Beth, he is survived by two sons, Derrick A. Evans and his wife, Kaitlin Ammon, of Paris, TX and Christopher M. Friend of Mesa, AZ; two daughters, Mary R. (Friend) McGroarty and her husband Patrick of Crum Lynne, PA and Dana M. Friend of Norristown, PA; three grandchildren, Lexus Delfield, Morgan Rutter and Adam Rutter and numerous friends that were like family.

Celebrating Bobby's Life, a funeral will be Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10 a.m., in Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reading, PA 19606. Family and friends will be received in the funeral home on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and again on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Bobby will be entombed in the Mausoleum at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reading.

Contributions can be made in Bobby's name to Forget Me Nots, Inc., P.O Box 12673, Reading, PA 19612 and Veterans Coalition of Pennsylvania, 500 N 13th Street, Ste. 1, Reading, PA 19604.

Fond Memories and online condolences may be made at www. AumansInc.com



