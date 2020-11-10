Robert F. Pagan Robert F. Pagan, 71, of Kenhorst, passed away November 7, 2020, in the Reading Hospital with his loving sons by his side. Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Jesse B. and Dorothy (Latchford) Pagan. He was an Air Force veteran serving in the Vietnam War. Robert worked as a structural designer for 45 years, starting at Gilbert Commonwealth, Worley-Parsons, Parsons, and lastly, at Substation Engineering Company. He was a graduate of John Bartram HS, Phila, and enjoyed bowling, softball, hunting, and spending time at Mohnton Fish and Game. He is survived by his sons – Joseph F., husband of Emily Pagan, Bar Harbor, ME, Kyle A. Pagan, Kenhorst, and his granddaughters – Ruby and Ella. He was predeceased by his older brother. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Please make a contribution to a charity of your choice
. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington, is assisting the family. www.kleefuneralhome.com