1/1
Robert F. Pagan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert F. Pagan Robert F. Pagan, 71, of Kenhorst, passed away November 7, 2020, in the Reading Hospital with his loving sons by his side. Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Jesse B. and Dorothy (Latchford) Pagan. He was an Air Force veteran serving in the Vietnam War. Robert worked as a structural designer for 45 years, starting at Gilbert Commonwealth, Worley-Parsons, Parsons, and lastly, at Substation Engineering Company. He was a graduate of John Bartram HS, Phila, and enjoyed bowling, softball, hunting, and spending time at Mohnton Fish and Game. He is survived by his sons – Joseph F., husband of Emily Pagan, Bar Harbor, ME, Kyle A. Pagan, Kenhorst, and his granddaughters – Ruby and Ella. He was predeceased by his older brother. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Please make a contribution to a charity of your choice. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington, is assisting the family. www.kleefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 777-7688
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved