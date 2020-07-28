1/1
Robert F. Rothrock
Robert F. Rothrock Robert F. Rothrock, 79, of Reading, passed away on July 26th in his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was the widower of Gertrude (Latshaw) Rothrock, who died on September 12, 2005, with whom he shared 39 years of marriage. Born in Reading, PA on August 27, 1940 he was the son of the late Clarence M. and Esther B. (Stock) Rothrock. After graduating from Exeter High School Robert enlisted in the United States Air Force and served from 1959 through 1964. He was employed as a HVAC technician for several years with the Reading Merchants Oil Company and last worked for Jones Lang LaSalle as a Chief Building Engineer retiring in 2006. He was very mechanically skilled and could fix just about anything. He enjoyed fishing, painting and drawing, the Silver Sneakers program at Body Zone, social gatherings sponsored by the Vision Resource Center of Berks County and was an avid Phillies fan. Spending time with his grandkids and being their Pop-Pop was what provided the most enjoyment for him. He is survived by three children, Mark R., husband of Jodi Rothrock of Sinking Spring, Lori K. wife of Jonathan Stegman of Reading and Sheryl L. wife of Douglas Woolley of Downingtown; six grandchildren, Rachael, Rebecca, Jared, Matthew, Nicholas and Ryan; and one brother William Rothrock of Weatherford, Texas. A public viewing will be held Friday in Henninger Funeral Home, Inc. 229 N. 5th St. Reading from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM. Funeral service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Vision Resource Center of Berks County, 2020 Hampden Blvd., Reading, PA 19604. Please visit www.henningerfuneralhome.com for online condolences.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 28, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with Bob at Vision Resource Center events and activities. It was always nice to see his smiling face and share interesting conversation with him. He will certainly be missed by clients and staff at the agency.
Ann Heiser
