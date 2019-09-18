Home

Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert Fox Obituary

Robert George Fox, 96, passed away

Monday, September 16, 2019, in Conestoga View Nursing and Rehab.

His loving wife, Ladora J. (Einsel) Fox, passed away June 5, 2012. He was born in Reading on November 21, 1922, a son of the late George W. and Catherine H. (Enzmann)Fox. Robert was a World War II Army veteran and was employed by Continental Can Co. for 40 years retiring in 1985. He was an avid bowler and golfer.

Surviving are his 2 children, Robert G. and his wife,

Kathy (DeLong) Fox, of Shillington; Carol A. (Fox) and her husband, Robert Grossglass, of Lancaster; 2 grandchildren, Jason Fox and Brian and his wife, Rachel Fox; and 5 great- grandchildren: Edward, Morgana, Falon, Isabella and

Willow.

Services will be Monday, September 23, 2019, at

11:00 a.m., in Auman's Inc Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reiffton. Burial to follow in Forest Hills

Memorial Park. A viewing will be Monday 10-11:00 a.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1559 Perkiomen Ave., Reading, PA 19602. www.aumansinc.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Sept. 18 to Sept. 21, 2019
