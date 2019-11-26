|
|
Robert T. Glass, 91, died on November 23, 2019 at Reading Hospital. He had last resided at Phoebe-Berks, Wernersville. He was survived by three daughters, Dianne C. Work, wife of C. Thomas Work; Linda M. Anderson, wife of Michael D. Anderson; and Debra G. Harris, wife of Terence R. Harris; three grandchildren, Valerie L. Work, Jonathan T. Work and Melissa R. Work; and three great-grandchildren, Maxwell T. Work, Nathaniel J. Work and Arianna N. Work. His wife, Marian W. (Drumheller) Glass, predeceased him on April 20, 2018. Born in Reading, he was the son of Robert Thomas Glass and Loma Levada (Williams) Glass. He played French horn, cornet and drums in school and graduated from Reading High School in 1945. He began his first of two careers, in baking, as an apprentice at Kott’s Bakery while attending Reading High School; joined Drumheller’s Bakery at Pleasantville in 1948; and operated his own bakery near Birdsboro from 1950 until 1970. Between 1963 and 1966, he attended Brooklyn College, Long Island University and Columbia Institute of Chiropractic, from which he received a Doctor of Chiropractic degree in 1966. He practiced chiropractic for 32 years, first in Reading and later in Mt. Penn, and retired at age 72. He held a patent for a marine rescue locating device. He was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses throughout his lifetime and was most recently associated with the Lincoln Park Congregation. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1101 West Wyomissing Boulevard, Reading, PA 19609, on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. Condolences may be offered at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019