Robert W. Gray Jr., 86, of Pottsville, formerly of Bloomsburg, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, January 23, at Hospice House of the VNA of St. Luke’s, Bethlehem. Born in Richwood, W.V., on August 9, 1933, he was a son of the late Robert W. Gray Sr. and Mabel E. (McClure) Gray. He was the widower of Joan O. (Schruff) Gray, his wife of 65 years. In addition to his parents and wife, Bob is also preceded in death by his sons, Robert W. Gray III and Jeffrey C. Gray; and his sister, Marjorie Scotti. He was a graduate of Plainfield High School, Plainfield, N.J. Bob proudly served in the U.S. Air Force as a radar maintenance technician from 1951 to 1955 during the Korean War. He worked as regional manager at the former Bell Atlantic in the Pottsville and Bloomsburg offices for 33 years. Bob was a member of St. Columbia Church, Bloomsburg, and attended St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven. He served on the board for Pottsville Rotary Club, Bloomsburg Rotary Club, Southern Schuylkill United Way, Former Pottsville Hospital & Warne Clinic, Crippled Childrens Society, Penn State Schuylkill, Greater Pottsville Industrial Development Council and the Chamber of Commerce. Bob was an avid gardener, musician and loved to fish, teaching his grandchildren about the simple things in life. He had the ability to always find the humor in life no matter how tough things got and passed this quality on to his children and grandchildren. A devoted family man, Bob served as the primary medical caregiver to his two sons and wife throughout many decades and continued to do so during his retirement years. He always extended his hand to those in need, even participating in a humanitarian trip to Hurricane Katrina victims and gave the ultimate gift of love to his son, Bob, in the form of a kidney transplant. He considered his children to be his greatest accomplishment and was a loving and generous Grandfather to his grandchildren as well. Bob was considered a true gentleman. He is survived by two daughters, Eileen M. Rhody and husband, Andrew J., Schuylkill Haven; Debra Schiavoni, Lancaster; a son, Gregory Gray and wife, Elizabeth, Pottsville; eight grandchildren, who affectionately referred to him as “Mr. Bob;” six great-grandchildren; a sister, Nancy Olmstead and husband, Jack, Hadden Heights, N.J.; and a brother, Warren Gray and wife, Nancy, Orwigsburg. A viewing will be held Monday, from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., at Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven, Pa., at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, January 28, with Rev. Msgr. Edward S. Zemanik officiating. Interment will follow mass at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob’s memory may be made to Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation, 1001 E 101st Terrace, Suite 200, Kansas City, MO 64131, or , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka KS 66675-8516. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.gsesfuneralhomes.com Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 24 to Jan. 30, 2020