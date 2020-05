Robert A. Haas, 74, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Broad Mountain Nursing and Rehab. Robert, a son of the late Russell and Adelle J. (Hamre) Haas, was born in Crookston, MN. He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Wilson, Parkton, MD; six grandchildren, Nicholas Haas, Griffin Wilson, Jeffrey Wilson, Erica Haas, Holly Wilson, and Jarrod Wilson; a brother, William Haas, husband of Mary, Spring Twp.; and two sisters, Bonita, wife of Rodney Roeder, Bernville, and Sharon L., wife of Thomas Organtini. He was preceded in death by his son, Corey Haas. Robert was a 1963 graduate of Wilson Senior High School and a 1984 graduate of the University of Maryland. He retired in 2001 from NASA. He was an Air Force Veteran, having served during Vietnam. A burial will be held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at a later date. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com