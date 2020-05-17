Robert A. Haas, 74, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Broad Mountain Nursing and Rehab. Robert, a son of the late Russell and Adelle J. (Hamre) Haas, was born in Crookston, MN. He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Wilson, Parkton, MD; six grandchildren, Nicholas Haas, Griffin Wilson, Jeffrey Wilson, Erica Haas, Holly Wilson, and Jarrod Wilson; a brother, William Haas, husband of Mary, Spring Twp.; and two sisters, Bonita, wife of Rodney Roeder, Bernville, and Sharon L., wife of Thomas Organtini. He was preceded in death by his son, Corey Haas. Robert was a 1963 graduate of Wilson Senior High School and a 1984 graduate of the University of Maryland. He retired in 2001 from NASA. He was an Air Force Veteran, having served during Vietnam. A burial will be held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at a later date. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 17 to May 18, 2020.