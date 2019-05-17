Robert A. Hains, 89, passed away on

Monday, May 13, 2019, in the Masonic

Villages, Elizabethtown.

His wife Mary Jean (Rutolo) Hains, passed away on November 10, 2010.

Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Frank F. and Sadie M. Hains.

He was employed with Viking International, and last worked at Lentz Milling prior to retiring.

Mr. Hains was a member of the Masonic Blue Lodge and also portrayed a clown for many years for the Rajah Shrine. He was also a Navy veteran of the Korean War.

He is survived by a nephew, Richard Fox and his wife, Tracy, of Exeter Township; and his niece, Shannon Spohn, of West Lawn. He is also survived by one great-nephew and four great-nieces.

He was predeceased by his sister, Arlene Freese.

A gathering with the family will be in Auman's Inc.

Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Road, Reading, PA

(Exeter Township), on Monday, May 20, 2019, from

10:00-11:00 a.m. A graveside service will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park.

To send a condolence online, please visit:

www.aumansinc.com.



