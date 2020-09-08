1/
Robert Hartley Burdge
Robert Hartley Burdge Robert Hartley Burdge, 88, of Wernersville, passed away September 2, 2020. Born in Dover, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Daniel and Beryl (Hartley) Burdge, and step father, Allan Boyd. Bob was the husband of Ann Marie (Brubaker) Burdge. They shared 39 years of marriage. Bob served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was employed by Jersey Central Power & Light for 35 years before retiring. Bob was a life member of the Mid Atlantic Air Museum and Yankee Air Museum and loved flying and attending air shows with his son. He also enjoyed target shooting, and joining a group of friends on a monthly basis for lunch. Bob loved music and vacationed a number of times in Branson for the country western shows. His favorite music though were the sounds of the big band era and he enjoyed watching reruns of the Lawrence Welk show. In addition to his wife Ann, Bob is survived by his daughters, Aileen Kasper and Brenda Parr, wife of William, both of New Jersey, his grandchildren, Shawn and Katie, and his siblings; Betty Leccacorvi wife of John, Glen Boyd husband of Helen, and Dean Boyd husband of Sharon. He is preceded in death by his son, Gary Burdge, and brother, Richard Burdge husband of Marlyn. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family at Forest Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Phoebe Berks Wellness Dept. Parkinson’s Programming, 1 Reading Drive, Wernersville, PA 19565, or the charity of your choice, in honor of Bob. Bean Funeral Home of Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
