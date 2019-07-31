Robert L. "Bo" Heizmann, 70, of Mt. Penn, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Penn State Health St. Joseph

Medical Center.

He was the husband of Cindy J. (Hassler) Heizmann. Born in Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late Richard and Samone (Mothu) Heizmann. Bo graduated from Central Catholic High School and was a member of St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C., Exeter Township. He was a member of RORR-Reading Off Road Riders and belonged to the Coast Guard Auxiliary. Bo loved sailing, riding motorcycles and proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was the owner/operator of Penncraft Enterprises for many years until becoming ill.

In addition to his wife, Bo is survived by his sons,

Matthew E., husband of Melissa; and Robert L. II,

boyfriend of Kelley; and grandsons, Ashton and Spencer. Bo was one of eight children.

Visitation with family and friends will be held on

Saturday, August 3, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., in St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C., 4975 Boyertown Pike,

Reading, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park,

Exeter Township.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St.

Catharine of Siena R.C.C., 2427 Perkiomen Ave., Reading, PA 19606 or National MS Society, 30 South 17th Street, Suite 800, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

Lutz Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit

www.LutzFuneralHome.com.



