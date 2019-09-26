|
Dr. Robert "Bob" Kenneth Hippert –
family man, physician and friend. A
passionate man about many things, Bob was most dedicated to and proud of his
family; his wife of 49 years, Nancy, their three children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He passed away surrounded in love by his wife and
children on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at the age of 70.
He was born on September 9, 1949, in Allentown, Pa., to Robert Benjamin Hippert and Joyce Kincaid Hippert.
Bob was a graduate of William Allen High School,
Kutztown University and the Navy scholarship program through the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM).
Motivated by an illness that left him bedridden for a year as a child, he became a physician – which was not only what he did, it was the essence of who he was as a man. Upon completing his service to the Navy, Bob, Nancy and their three children moved to Fleetwood, Pa. One of the
founding partners of Fleetwood Medical Associates, which was established in 1980, he continued to provide care to the Fleetwood community, including local schools, until his death. He was the medical director for Manor Care,
Laureldale and Manor Care, Sinking Spring and, for the last 37 years, provided health care to students at the Kutztown University Health Center where he particularly enjoyed providing sideline care during Golden Bears football games.
Bob was on the staff of Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center since 1987. He served in a variety of
leadership positions, including as president of the medical staff and member of the Penn State Health St. Joseph board of directors. He was the first president of Penn State Health Care Partners and continued as a member of the board and executive committee. Most recently, in August 2019, the Pennsylvania Society of the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians honored Dr. Robert Hippert as the 2019 Family Physician of the Year during its 44th annual symposium. In bestowing the honor, the
society noted that Dr. Hippert is "esteemed by his fellow physicians for outstanding service to his profession and community."
Bob is survived by his wife, Nancy; his daughter,
Kimberly Hippert-Eversgerd and her husband, Jerome; his son, Robert B. Hippert and his wife, Rachel; his daughter, Jennifer Iwu and her husband, Beau Bosley; along with seven grandchildren: Ryne, Bonnie, Tommy, Charlie, Lila, Reece and Owen; and two great-grandchildren, Sofia and Sebastian. He is also survived by his sister, JulieAnn Millington.
Those wishing to honor Dr. Hippert are welcome to join in A Celebration of Life any time between the hours of 1-4 p.m., on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Berkshire Country Club in Reading, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to support the Family Medicine Residency Program at Penn State Health St. Joseph in memory of Dr. Robert Hippert. To make a gift online please visit: engage.pennstatehealth.org/hippert. Checks may be mailed to: Penn State Health St. Joseph, Office of
Development, PO Box 316, Reading PA 19603. Please make checks payable to Penn State; memo line "PSHSJ
Residency."
Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Temple, is
honored to serve the Hippert family. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.