Robert M. Hollenbaugh Robert M. Hollenbaugh, 98, formerly of Wyomissing, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 8:55 pm in Berks Heim. He was the husband of the late Delores E. (Butler) Hollenbaugh, who passed away June 8, 2012. Born in Oil City, PA, Mr. Hollenbaugh was the son of the late Joseph F. and Ruth (Felmlee) Hollenbaugh. He served in the United States Army Air Corp during World War II and was a truck driver for the former National Rolling Mills in Malvern for 22 years until his retirement. Mr. Hollenbaugh was a member of Masonic Lodge #227, F&AM in West Reading. He is survived by his children Ruthann Lee of Narvon; Joseph A. Hollenbaugh, husband of Kathy L. Hollenbaugh of Sinking Spring; Marcia J. Scroble, wife of the late Larry J. Scroble of Reinholds and Donna J. Dojan, wife of Jedd A. Dojan of Leesport and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held in Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 129 East Lancaster Ave., Shillington, Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00 am. Amy S. Landis, Certified Celebrant will officiate. Interment with Military Honors rendered by the United States Army will be held at the convenience of the family in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Friday from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to s Project PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 in memory of Mr. Robert M. Hollenbaugh. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
