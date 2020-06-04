Robert (Bob) Holstead Post Robert (Bob) Holstead Post, 91, a longtime resident of Montvale NJ, passed away May 29, 2020 at Phoebe Berks in Wernersville, PA where he and his beloved wife of 64 years, Ruth (nee Coombs), lived for the past 11 years. He was the loving father of Janet Post of Fort Lee, NJ (husband Kenneth Rich), Nancy Post of Abingdon, MD and Susan Post of Salem, MA. He was also the proud and beloved grandfather of three grandsons, Zachary Rich (fiancé, Kristal Passante) and Brett and Pierce Munafo. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family followed by cremation. A memorial service in NJ will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Pascack Reformed Church, 65 Pascack Rd, Park Ridge, NJ 07656; the Palisades Cemetery Association, PO Box 1, Palisades NY 10964 or the American Bird Conservancy (www.abcbirds.org). Bean Funeral Homes and Crematory 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements. You may send condolences to: www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 4 to Jun. 8, 2020.