Robert Hopko
1938 - 2020
Robert Martin Hopko, 81, of Bethlehem, PA formerly of Wernersville, PA, passed away on April 30, 2020 in the care of Country Meadows, Bethlehem. He was the widower of Gladys (Yvonne) Hopko. Robert was born on November 11, 1938 in Mahanoy City to the late Basil and Helen (Horas) Hopko. After graduating from high school, Robert was approached by General Motors and offered a job. Accepting the job Robert moved to Linden, NJ where he began his career on the assembly line. He moved to Edison, NJ with his wife and young son, working at the General Motors plant for 48 years before retiring. After the passing of Gladys, he moved to Wernersville, PA to be closer to his mother and siblings. Robert then moved to assisted living at Country Meadows, Bethlehem, PA. He was a former member of St. George Byzantine Catholic Church, Linden, NJ and St. Francis of Assisi Cathedral, Edison, NJ where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus and most currently a member of the parish of St Francis de Sales in Robesonia, PA. Robert had many joys in life, loving cars especially his 1977 classic Lincoln Continental, baseball and 50’s doo-wop music. SURVIVORS: Robert will be lovingly missed by his son, Robert Clement Hopko and wife Valerie Cerreta of Holland Township, NJ; brother, John Hopko and his wife Mary of Wernersville, PA and sister, Stephanie Shandor and her husband Jack of St Clair, PA and a multitude of nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his sister, Paula Christensen. SERVICES: Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family due to the current public health concerns. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Robert’s memory, to the charity of your choice.

Published in Reading Eagle from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
