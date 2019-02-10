Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Horton.

Robert H. Horton, 87, died February 8, 2019, in his Exeter Township residence.

He was the devoted husband of Beverly Jean (Judd) Horton, whom he married July 12, 1951. Born in Buffalo, N.Y., on March 7, 1931, he was a son of the late William K. and Margaret L. (King) Horton.

Robert was a 1950 graduate of Seneca Vocational High School, Seneca, N.Y. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Robert was a respected well specialist for 55 years in the natural gas industry

before retiring in 2006.

He was the loving father to three children: Greg A.

Horton, of Perry Township; Daune (Horton) Marie, of

Philadelphia, Pa.; and Jean M. (Horton) Reynolds, of

Pennsauken, N.J. Robert is also survived by four of five grandchildren: Lisa R. (Horton), wife of Chad Weaver; Lindsey N. (Horton), wife of Ren Pfuhl; Madison R. (Ring), wife of Zachary Grant; Arianna Reynolds. There are also five great-grandchildren: Rowan, Cassidy, Knox, Xavier and Nash.

He was predeceased by his older brother, William C.

Horton; and granddaughter, Chloe Ring.

Services will be held Wednesday, February 13th at

11:00 a.m. in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 423 Main Street, Oley, with the Rev. R. Zachary Labagh officiating. A viewing will be held Wednesday, from 10:00– 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home.

Burial with military honors will be held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 , ; or 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org

For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



