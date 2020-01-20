|
Robert Charles Howell, 82, of Mohnton, Pennsylvania, passed away on January 17, 2020. Bob is survived by his four children: Todd Howell, Sean Howell, Gwynne Bass and Kyle Howell; and four grandsons: Ian Indseth, Tyler Howell, Seth Howell and Dylan Howell. Bob was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to everyone. Bob loved the military, especially the Marine Corps. He continued his military affiliation in retirement as a service officer for the and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He assisted veterans with obtaining their much deserved benefits. Bob was always there to help a veteran or friend in need. A special thank you to Sandy Donnell and Kyle Howell for their loving care and support during his final days. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., at the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home, 21 Chestnut Street, Mohnton, PA 19540, on Saturday, January 25. Memorial donations may be made to the , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256, 877-832-6997. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020