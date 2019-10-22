|
Robert “Clarence” Hoy Robert ‘Clarence’ Hoy, 87, formerly of Whitfield, PA passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Community at Rockhill, Sellersville, PA. He was the husband of Lois A. (Fisher) Hoy, with whom he would have shared 66 years of marriage on Oct. 25th. Clarence, as he was known by friends and family, was born in West Leesport, PA. He was son of the late Robert Calvin and Laura M. (Riegel) Hoy. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Michael R. Hoy, husband of Rose Mary, Sellersville, PA and Thomas C. Hoy, husband of Anne, Pipersville, PA; and four grandchildren, Jessica Wolf, Joseph, Jennifer and Daniel Hoy. Clarence and Lois were dedicated parents to their sons. He was always there for them in his days as coach of their Little League teams, as Scoutmaster for Troop 431 in Wilshire, PA and with their many home projects that he managed out of his wood working shop. He introduced both sons to the wonderful world of the outdoors and hunting in which he participated through the 2017 hunting season at their cabin in Clinton County, PA. He was an active constituent of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, where he was a Charter member. He also belonged to the Masons Williamson Lodge, #307. He was a 1949 graduate of Penn Twp. High School and attended the Wyomissing Polytech Institute. He retired from Rockwell International, the former Textile Machine Works, in 1990 after 40 years working as a tool maker and quality control manager. During his retirement, Clarence focused his time on Lois, his children and grandchildren at his cabin in the Pennsylvania highlands. His hobbies were woodworking and watching his grandchildren ride horses and play baseball, football and soccer. A memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM, Nov. 27th, at St. Peter’s UCC, 2901 Curtis Road, Reading, PA officiated by his pastor, the Rev. Kris Hayden. Burial will be private. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter’s UCC, 2901 Curtis Road, Reading, PA 19609. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019