Robert Y. Huber, 95, Wyomissing, passed away peacefully at The Manor at Market Square, Reading, Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

Born in Robesonia, he was a son of the late George M. and Pearl Irene (Yeager) Huber. He was married to the late Mabel (Swartz) Huber.

A graduate of the former Robesonia High School, Bob served our nation valiantly in the U.S. Army's 104th Infantry Division, "The Timberwolves," during WWII.

He attended Wyomissing Polytechnic

Institute and worked for 45 years as a

machinist for Textile Machine Works/Rockwell International,

Wyomissing, retiring in 1986.

Family always came first for Bob, and he was very involved in activities with his

children and grandchildren. He was

extremely likeable and outgoing, always

enjoying time with his family and many friends. His leisure time activities included watching sports, reading and a good swim in the summer.

Bob was a very proud veteran, speaking often to groups and at veterans' reunions, and publishing numerous

articles in the Reading Eagle about his wartime

experiences. He also traveled extensively, including yearly Timberwolf reunions and six trips through the battlefields of Europe.

Bob was active in Scouting and remained active in his church, Calvary United Methodist, Wyomissing, where he was a Sunday School teacher, active in the church's Seniors Group, Lay Leader and on various committees.

Bob is survived by a son, Robert G. Huber, husband of Catherine; a daughter, Judith A. Hirneisen, wife of Glenn. Also survived by four grandchildren: Daniel Huber, Isabel Planton, Joshua Hirneisen and Rebecca Henry; and two great-grandchildren, Joshua Hirneisen Jr. and Kalea

Huber.

In addition to his wife, Bob was predeceased by two brothers, Harold and Richard.

A visitation will be held Sunday evening, May 12, 2019, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA 19611. On Monday morning, May 13, 2019, a final visitation will be held from 10:00 to 10:30 a.m. at Calvary United Methodist Church, 831 N. Wyomissing Blvd., Wyomissing, PA 19610,

immediately followed by a Celebration of Bob's life. A

burial will take place at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township, with military honors.

Donations in Bob's honor may be made to Calvary UMC church at the address above. Condolences may be

expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



