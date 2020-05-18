Robert Ibach
Robert R. Ibach, 90, of Exeter Twp., passed away Friday May 15, 2020 at the Aventura at Pembrooke nursing home, West Chester where he was a resident since March 2, 2020. He was the husband of the late Nellie Jane (Hoffman) Ibach who passed away May 12, 2015.Born in Mt. Penn, Mr. Ibach was the son of the late Robert W. Ibach and Catherine M. (Esterline) Ibach. From 1951-1953 during the Korean war, Robert was a Sargent and member of the 334th Ordinance Depot Company of the United States Army stationed in Germany. He was employed as the service manager for the former Reading Buick and later as a tire builder at Firestone Tire and Rubber in Pottstown. He was last employed as a custodian at Exeter High School from 1985 to when he retired in2001 . He was co-owner with his father of the former Ibach’s Sporting Goods Store and boat dealership in Reading, PA. In 1960, the Ibach's Sporting Goods became the first dealership in Berks county to sell the new Buehler Turbocraft "Jet Boat", a revolutionary design having no rudder or propeller. In 1972, using a Buehler Turbocraft, he performed a night rescue of two National Guardsmen from the flooded waters of the Schuylkill River in Dauberville resulting from Tropical Storm Agnes. He received a meritorious Service Award from Governor Shap. He was a member of Open Bible Baptist Church in Lower Alsace Twp. He built his home in Exeter Township lovingly stone by stone for his bride, Nellie. He was an avid hunter, trapper and fisherman. He enjoyed waterskiing, woodworking, and gardening. He was a life-time member of the NRA. Surviving are his children Robert R. Ibach, Jr. husband of Mary (America) Ibach of Jefferson, Maryland; David R. Ibach - husband of Patricia (Hemming) Ibach of Wellsboro, PA; Deborah J. (Ibach) Breidenstein wife of Gary Breidenstein of Reading; and Cynthia M. (Ibach) Hess wife of Todd Hess of Sinking Spring and his 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Funeral service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter twp., Thursday May 21, 2020 at 1:00PM Reverend Kerry A. Bortz will officiate. Interment with military honors rendered by the United States Army Honor Guard will follow in Forest hills Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may call Thursday from 11:00am until 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Open Bible Baptist Church, 10 Park Lane, Reading, PA 19606 in memory of Mr. Robert R. Ibach. Bean Funeral Home, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Twp. is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
MAY
21
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
6 Fairlane Rd
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 779-2800
