Robert J. "Bob" Jesiolowski
Robert J. “Bob” Jesiolowski Robert J. “Bob” Jesiolowski, 73, of Oley, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of Christine S. (Scerbo) Jesiolowski. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of Cecelia K. (Piotrowski) Jesiolowski, Telford and the late Joseph M. Jesiolowski. Bob graduated from St. Joseph’s Preparatory School, Philadelphia and attended Drexel University. He was a member of St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C.--Exeter Township and worked at Linde North America in Blue Bell for over 20 years until his retirement. Besides his occupation, he pursued his life long love of farming at the family’s farm. In addition to his wife and mother, Bob is survived by his daughters: Jill Cebenko (Steve), Jennifer Smith (Bill), Wendy Freed (Shawn), Silvea Miller (Jason), Jessie Mutter (Corey); 11 grandchildren: Steve Jr., Sophia, Marlayna, Bohdie, Anabella Cebenko; Amanda and Taryn Smith, Sammy and Sara Freed, Landon Miller and Mila Mutter. Also surviving is one sister Karen Bentley (Chris). He was predeceased by his brother Jan. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 12:30 pm in St. Catharine of Siena, 4975 Boyertown Pike, Exeter Township. Interment will be private at Spies-Zion Cemetery, Alsace Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
