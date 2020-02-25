|
|
Robert J. Kercher, 93, of Alsace Township, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 6:50 am in his home. He was the husband of Hilda A. (Daughtry) Kercher. Born in Oley Township, Mr. Kercher was the son of the late Clarence Kercher and Rachel (Noll) Thren. He was a member of Wyomissing Church of the Brethren and served as a Deacon. Mr. Kercher served in the United States Army during World War II as an MP. He was employed by Dana Corp as a press helper for 24 years retiring in 1988. In addition to his wife, Mr. Kercher is survived by his son Craig A. Kercher, husband of Peggy Kercher of Alsace Township; his daughter Kim M. Schwambach, wife of John Schwambach of Temple, 4 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 3 step great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother John Kercher and sister Anna Ortiz. Funeral Service will be held in Wyomissing Church of the Brethren, 2200 State Hill Road, Wyomissing, PA 19610, Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:00 am. Reverend Donald Robinson will officiate. Interment with Military Honors rendered by the United States Army Honor Guard will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive relatives and friends in Wyomissing Church of the Brethren Friday 9:00 am to 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Wyomissing Church of the Brethren at the above address in memory of Mr. Robert J. Kercher. Bean Funeral Home, 1605 Rockland Street, Hampden Heights is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020