Robert J. Trewella Robert J. Trewella of Reading passed away at home on August 15, 2020. He was 95. Robert is survived by his wife of 33 years Laura (Henne) Trewella, sons Jeffrey (Sandy) of Kennett Square and Brian (Cheryl) of Alburtis, and grandchildren Kelly, Mark, Ian and Chelsea. He is predeceased by his parents Charles J. and Helen (Moyer) Trewella, and his first wife of 37 years, Dawn (Osman) Trewella. Robert was born on November 25th, 1924 in Kulpmont, Pa. After graduating from Kulpmont High School, Robert enrolled at Gettysburg College to pursue a degree in Chemistry. He enlisted in the Army in 1943 and was enrolled in the Army Specialized Training Program. He was deployed to Italy with the 88th Division and was captured during the Battle of Monte Battaglia on September 27, 1944. He was imprisoned in Stalag 7a, where he remained until being liberated on April 29, 1945. Upon his return, he earned his Master of Science degree in Chemistry from Bucknell University. He was employed by Johnson and Johnson in the research division for 18 years, moving on to manage the analytical laboratory for Gilbert Commonwealth and later with Spotts, Stevens, and McCoy. Robert was a skilled woodworker and particularly enjoyed building furniture and restoring antique clocks. He also enjoyed designing, creating and repairing fine jewelry. Funeral Service will be held at the convenience of the family at West Lawn United Methodist Church, West Lawn. Reverend Jeffrey A. Raffauf will officiate. Interment with Military Honors rendered by the United States Army Honor Guard will follow at Laureldale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to West Lawn United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 15 Woodside Ave. West Lawn, PA 19609 in memory of Mr. Robert J. Trewella.