1/1
Robert J. Trewella
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert J. Trewella Robert J. Trewella of Reading passed away at home on August 15, 2020. He was 95. Robert is survived by his wife of 33 years Laura (Henne) Trewella, sons Jeffrey (Sandy) of Kennett Square and Brian (Cheryl) of Alburtis, and grandchildren Kelly, Mark, Ian and Chelsea. He is predeceased by his parents Charles J. and Helen (Moyer) Trewella, and his first wife of 37 years, Dawn (Osman) Trewella. Robert was born on November 25th, 1924 in Kulpmont, Pa. After graduating from Kulpmont High School, Robert enrolled at Gettysburg College to pursue a degree in Chemistry. He enlisted in the Army in 1943 and was enrolled in the Army Specialized Training Program. He was deployed to Italy with the 88th Division and was captured during the Battle of Monte Battaglia on September 27, 1944. He was imprisoned in Stalag 7a, where he remained until being liberated on April 29, 1945. Upon his return, he earned his Master of Science degree in Chemistry from Bucknell University. He was employed by Johnson and Johnson in the research division for 18 years, moving on to manage the analytical laboratory for Gilbert Commonwealth and later with Spotts, Stevens, and McCoy. Robert was a skilled woodworker and particularly enjoyed building furniture and restoring antique clocks. He also enjoyed designing, creating and repairing fine jewelry. Funeral Service will be held at the convenience of the family at West Lawn United Methodist Church, West Lawn. Reverend Jeffrey A. Raffauf will officiate. Interment with Military Honors rendered by the United States Army Honor Guard will follow at Laureldale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to West Lawn United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 15 Woodside Ave. West Lawn, PA 19609 in memory of Mr. Robert J. Trewella. Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring is in charge of funeral arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
(610) 376-1129
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved