1/1
Robert J. Weirich Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert J. “Bob” Weirich, Jr. Robert J. “Bob” Weirich, Jr., 75, passed away October 11, 2020, at The Highlands of Wyomissing. He was the loving husband of Phyllis (Goodwin) Weirich. They married September 5, 1967. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Robert J., Sr. and June (Haas) Weirich. He was a graduate of Reading High School, Slippery Rock College and Temple University where he earned a bachelors and master’s degree in education. Mr. Weirich was employed by the Wilson School District as an English teacher for 31 years and ended his career as department chair, retiring in 1999. Before retiring Bob enjoyed being the voice of the Bulldogs at football games and score keeper at the Wilson varsity basketball games. He was a guest on the Johnny Carson talk show where they discussed his being an accomplished co-author of two books: Bars of Reading and Bars of Berks County. Bob was an avid golfer. He also enjoyed fine dining and traveling extensively with Phyllis to all 50 states of US and internationally. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Scott Weirich. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading. Burial will be private. Contributions may be made in Robert’s memory to the Wilson Education Foundation, 2601 Grandview Blvd, Reading, PA 19609. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved