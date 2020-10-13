Robert J. “Bob” Weirich, Jr. Robert J. “Bob” Weirich, Jr., 75, passed away October 11, 2020, at The Highlands of Wyomissing. He was the loving husband of Phyllis (Goodwin) Weirich. They married September 5, 1967. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Robert J., Sr. and June (Haas) Weirich. He was a graduate of Reading High School, Slippery Rock College and Temple University where he earned a bachelors and master’s degree in education. Mr. Weirich was employed by the Wilson School District as an English teacher for 31 years and ended his career as department chair, retiring in 1999. Before retiring Bob enjoyed being the voice of the Bulldogs at football games and score keeper at the Wilson varsity basketball games. He was a guest on the Johnny Carson talk show where they discussed his being an accomplished co-author of two books: Bars of Reading and Bars of Berks County. Bob was an avid golfer. He also enjoyed fine dining and traveling extensively with Phyllis to all 50 states of US and internationally. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Scott Weirich. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading. Burial will be private. Contributions may be made in Robert’s memory to the Wilson Education Foundation, 2601 Grandview Blvd, Reading, PA 19609. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
