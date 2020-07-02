Robert Johns

Robert W. Johns, 73, of Kutztown, passed away on Tuesday evening, March 17, 2020 at Broad Mountain Health and Rehabilitation Center, Frackville. Born February 16, 1947 in Queens, NY, he was the son of the late William A. and Vera (Roberts) Johns. Robert served his country honorably and faithfully in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Robert was a union sheet metal worker for most of his life working in various locations on Long Island, New York as well as in Pennsylvania. He was a member of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, Kutztown where he served on vestry. He followed politics avidly and 8was a member of the Kutztown Democratic Club and a graduate of Brentwood High School, Long Island, NY. Robert was a “student of history” and loved watching the history channel and documentary television. He loved boating and fishing, reading about religion, history and politics, playing guitar and target shooting. Most of all, Robert loved his children and his grandchildren. Robert is survived by his children, William R. Johns, husband of Elaine Kessler, Gilbert, AZ, Melanie L. (Johns) Howe, wife of James D. Howe Jr., Kutztown, and Danielle K. Johns, Orwigsburg. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Devon, Adele, Reyna, Elise and Lucy. Memorial services for Robert will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Road, Fleetwood, PA. A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial with Military Honors will be held later at Calverton National Cemetery, Wading River, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Robert’s memory to St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 234 E. Main St, Kutztown, PA 19530. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honor to be caring for Robert and his family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com
.