Robert B. Johnson II, 70, of Reading, was called from Earth to his heavenly home, on December 22, 2019. He was the husband of Janet (Nelson) Johnson. Born in Reading, Pa., on April 14, 1949, he was the son of Robert B. Johnson Jr. and Rosa Johnson. Robert worked for Hershey Company for 40 years. He was a Philadelphia Eagles fan for over 50 years. Robert also leaves to cherish fond memories, sons, Robert B. Johnson IV and Steven E. Kelly; daughters: Bridget Evans; Tonya J. Patience, wife of Kevin; and Theresa Figueroa, wife of Alberto; daughter-in-law, Arnell Anthony; dear friend, Barbara; grandchildren, Jarren and David; family sides, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 15th side; siblings: Leverne, Todd, Keith and Kevin; and several nieces and nephews. A service will be held Saturday, January 4, at 10:00 a.m., in Zion Baptist Church, 224 Washington St., Reading, Viewing will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., at the church. Interment will follow service in Laureldale Cemetery. Henninger Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019