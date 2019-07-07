Robert Howland "Bob" Jones, 59, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at 4:35 p.m., in Berkshire Center from complications due to Progressive Multiple Sclerosis.

Born in Yuma, Arizona, Robert was the son of R. Clifton Jones Jr., and Margaret E. (Mcglynn) Jones, of Lansdowne, Virginia.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sons, Zachary R. Jones, Adam D. Jones; and their mother,

Suzanne Dautrich Jones, of Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania; his sister, Linda E. Jones; his brothers, David C. Jones and Frederick G. Jones, husband of Sandra Jones; and

nephews, Mitchell P. and Kyle M. Jones.

Robert had a deep Catholic faith.

He graduated from Roanoke College in Salem, Virginia, with a B.A. degree in religion and philosophy, and served in the United States Army, 1st BN 75th Infantry Regiment (Airborne Ranger) with over 63 jumps from eight different types of aircraft.

He worked in the computer and information systems field for USA Today in Rosslyn, Virginia, and Wyeth Pharmaceuticals in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Bob's most memorable traits included a great sense of humor, a passion for opera and classical music, an amazing talent for carving wood, making pottery and painting impressionestic art and a tremendous appetite for all foods. He had an endless love for his children, his family and for the extended network of caregivers that watched over him, especially Courtnaye Cotton (CoCo) and Yvette Roberts (Evie). He will be dearly missed by his family, his friends and others fortunate enough to have known him.

Viewing is to held at Bean Funeral Home, 129 E.

Lancaster Ave., Shillington, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church, 151 North 9th Street, Reading, Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., Reverend Monsignor John J. Grabish Celebrant.

Interment with Military Honors rendered by the United States Army Honor Guard will follow in St. Denis

Cemetery, 2401 St. Denis Lane, Havertown.

Memorial donations may be made to the MS Society, 1800 M Street, Washington, DC, 20036. Online

condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



