Robert A. Jones Jr., 89, formerly of Mohnton, passed away peacefully at the Keystone Villa in Fleetwood, on Thursday, November 14, 2019, where he was a guest. He was the husband of Alberta R. (Adam) Jones, who died on September 29, 2012, after sharing 53 years of marriage. Born in Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late Robert A. and Elsie C. (Born) Jones. He was a 1949 graduate of the Reading High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, serving during the Korean War. At one time, Robert was employed by Aetna Insurance Company. Later, he worked for the Postal Service at several locations in Berks County, including serving as post master in Blandon. He eventually worked at the West Lawn location until his retirement in 1992. Afterwards, he worked part time in the mail room at the Reading Hospital and later at Weis Markets. He was a former member of the First United Church of Christ in Reading and the Jim Beam Bottle Club, Christmas Valley Chapter, where he was an avid collector. Surviving are two daughters, Cynthia L., wife of Brian E. Ahearn, of Easton, Pa.; and Celeste L., wife of Stephen P. Yankowsky, of Wyomissing. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Zachary R. Ahearn, David M. Ahearn, Stephanie A. Lynch, Danielle O. Yankowsky and Nicholas J. Yankowsky; and one great grandson, Tyson. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc., 21 Chestnut Street, Mohnton, PA. A viewing will be held on Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment will be in Laureldale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his memory to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019